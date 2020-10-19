Home and Away spoilers: Roo Stewart confronts Owen Slater

Is Owen Slater playing games? Unsure if their short-lived romance is still happening, Roo demands some answers on Home and Away!

Is Roo Stewart's (played by Georgie Parker) romance with Owen Slater (Cameron Daddo) on or OFF on Home and Away?

After their blissful night together followed by a family dinner, Roo is confused by Owen’s sudden frosty behaviour.

WHAT has gone wrong between them? Was it Roo’s dad, Alf (Ray Meagher) asking too many questions over dinner?

Roo becomes convinced she has pressured Owen into a relationship he is not yet ready for.

Needing answers, Roo decides to confront Owen about what’s going on.

But Roo is in for a BIG surprise when Owen comes clean with the truth…

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is on the mend after his back surgery.

Orginally left with the fear he might not walk again, Justin realises life is too short to hold a grudge and decides it’s time to officially call a truce with Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost), after all the past bad feelings between them.

Could it be that Justin is FINALLY ready to trust hospital nurse, Jasmine to look after her baby stepdaughter, Grace?

