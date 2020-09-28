Home and Away spoilers: Roo Stewart asks Owen Slater on a date!

Romance for Roo Stewart? Although the situation is a bit complicated, Roo decides to ask Owen out on a date to Salt on Home and Away!

Things have got complicated for Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) since Owen Slater (Cameron Daddo) arrived in Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Owen happens to be the long-lost twin brother of the late, terminally-ill Evan Slater, who Roo was with when he died.

Owen’s arrival has forced Roo to confront her own romantic feelings for the late Evan.

But could it be the school teacher is now attracted to Owen too?

Roo confides in family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) about her confused feelings surrounding Evan/Owen.

But finally plucking up the courage, Roo decides to face her fears and asks Owen out on a dinner date to restaurant Salt!

Will Roo and Owen’s first date be a success? Or will Roo’s unresolved feelings about Evan resurface to ruin everything?

Meanwhile, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) has mixed emotions when his daughter, Ava Gilbert (Alice Roberts) arrives for a visit from the city.

Ava still doesn’t know about Justin’s potentially life-changing diagnosis and so the garage boss does his best to hide his back pains from her.

But it’s not long before Ava confides in Justin’s girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) about the REAL reason behind the last-minute visit, arranged by Justin’s worried sister, Tori (Penny McNamee).

Realising he can’t keep hiding the truth, will Justin tell Ava about his SHOCK collapse at the garage and the lesion on his spine?

Elsewhere, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) has a new perspective on life after a visit to the grave of her late husband, Robbo.

Jasmine’s friend, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) is pleased to see gym boss, Jasmine focused on the business again.

With her business head on, Jasmine strikes an unexpected deal with John Palmer (Shane Withington) at the Surf Club’s Juice Bar.

But what’s the deal?

