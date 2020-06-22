Home and Away spoilers: Roo Stewart discovers a SHOCK secret!

Roo Stewart gets more than she bargained for when she confronts Evan about his reasons for wanting to get to know son Ryder on Home and Away...

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) has found herself caught-in-the-middle since her nephew, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) met his long-lost dad, Evan Slater (Cameron Daddo) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ryder remains suspicious of Evan’s motives.

WHY does Evan want to get to know Ryder now, after previously abandoning him?

As Evan continues putting up barriers, Roo decides to question him on Ryder’s behalf.

But Roo is in for a big SHOCK when Evan reveals the real reason he has come to Summer Bay to see Ryder…

Meanwhile, the exciting news about the Parata family’s new home is overshadowed by the bad blood between brothers Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Tane (Ethan Browne).

Tensions are high when Ari accuses Tane of making money through illegal means.

As yet another shouting match begins, can their long suffering sister-in-law, Gemma (Bree Peters) find a way to keep the peace and convince the men to call a truce?

Elsewhere, the signs are looking good as John Palmer (Shane Withington) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) appear to be getting closer again.

Is there a chance these two will finally get their troubled marriage back on track?

ALSO, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his wife, Martha (Belinda Giblin) are back in the Bay after their honeymoon adventure!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5