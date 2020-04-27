Home and Away spoilers: Will Ryder Jackson reveal Bella Nixon’s secret?

Worried by the speed things are moving between Bella and Nikau on Home and Away, will Ryder Jackson betray Bella's trust and tell Nikau her secret?

As the flirty fun continues between Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) and Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), their friend Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is starting to get worried on Home and Away (1:15pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bella is still in a fragile place after her nightmare at the hands of internet stalker, Tommy. So Ryder wonders if it’s a good idea for Bella to be rushing into a new relationship.

However, Ryder’s aunt, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) warns him he’ll be betraying Bella’s trust if he tells Nikau the truth about Bella.

What will Ryder do?

Elsewhere, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) decides to find out if her dad Ben (Rohan Nichol) has any interest in celebrating his birthday this year.

After all, it’s not been a great time with Ben’s battle with depression and the previous collapse of his surf board business.

Will Ziggy and her mum, Maggie (Kestie Morassi) re-think their plans for a surprise party after Ben fails to show much enthusiasm on the matter?

OR, will Ben have a change of heart after accidentally overhearing a conversation between his worried wife and daughter?

Home and Away continues every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1:15pm on Channel 5