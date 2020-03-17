Home and Away spoilers: Can Ryder Jackson clear his name?

With scheming Jade's scam exposed, Ryder Jackson hopes he has enough evidence to help clear his name on Home and Away. But will Nikau agree to help him?

Ryder Jackson (played by Lukas Radovich) has got the chance to clear his name now that scheming Jade has been sent packing from the Bay on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) handed over Jade’s phone, Ryder is hoping there’ll be enough evidence to prove he DIDN’T upload the sex tape footage online as Jade claimed.

However, when Ryder asks for Nikau’s help to give a statement to the police, Nikau is reluctant to get involved.

What is it with the Parata family and the police?

Meanwhile, policeman Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) has his hands full trying to convince his stubborn teenage sister Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) to attend her first counselling session.

Plus the copper made a promise to Robbo before he died, that he would look out for Robbo’s widow, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost).

However, with the Pier apartment full of memories, Jasmine may soon be on the move!

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Alf (Ray Meagher) and Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) are basking in the afterglow of their romantic wedding day.

Plus, Gemma Parata (Bree Peters) arrives for her first day working at the Diner.

However, it’s not long before she and brother-in-law, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) panic when they see Gemma’s son, Nikau getting out of Colby’s police car.

Is he in trouble?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5