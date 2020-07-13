Home and Away spoilers: Ryder Jackson discovers Evan has runaway…

Ryder Jackson is in a panic when he discovers Evan's caravan is empty and his terminally-ill dad has pulled a disappearing act on Home and Away!

Ryder Jackson (played by Lukas Radovich) wants to make the most of the remaining time he has with his long-lost dad, Evan Slater (Cameron Daddo), who is terminally-ill on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But Ryder is in for a SHOCK when he discovers Evan has packed his bags, appearing to have left Summer Bay and not wanting to put Ryder through any more heartbreak!

While Ryder and his aunt, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) are out searching for Evan, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) accidentally bumps into Evan at the hospital and makes a terrible discovery.

Evan’s condition is getting worse and he now only has months left to live…

Meanwhile, things get heated at the Parata house as Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) suspects his younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) or their teenage nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) may have had something to do with the break-in at the Diner!

But later that day, the family is in for a BIG surprise when policeman, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) comes calling at the Parata house and asks Gemma (Bree Peters) for voluntary finger-printing.

Is Gemma, who works part-time at the Diner, now a suspect in the crime?

