Home and Away spoilers: Ryder Jackson and Jade KISS!

It looks like romance is finally blossoming again for Ryder on Home and Away when he plucks up the courage to make a move on Jade!

Ryder Jackson (played by Lukas Radovich) has taken rather a liking to new gal-in-town, Jade (Mia Morrissey) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After enjoying a WILD night out together and flirting behind the bar at restaurant Salt, Ryder decides to take a chance and see if Jade feels the same way as him… and kisses her!

Meanwhile, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is not happy after his phonecall with first wife Martha (Belinda Giblin). It seems she has changed her mind about moving into Summer Bay House with him.

Alf’s daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) tries to encourage him to stay positive. And when Martha finally arrives at the Caravan Park with her belongings, it looks like the move is back on. Or is it?

When Roo sees Alf and Martha arguing, she fears that the dream of her parents living together again after all these years, is over…

Elsewhere in the Bay, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is still trying to process the news that his sister Tori might never wake-up from her coma.

Having broken the news to Robbo (Jake Ryan), who is the father of Tori’s newborn daughter Grace, both men are determined to find a way to keep Tori’s memory alive for Grace.

And they continue to hold onto the hope that Tori WILL eventually wake-up and be reunited with Grace.

ALSO, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) and Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura) are finally taking the plunge with their relationship, skipping work to spend the day with each other.

With a spark of sexual chemistry between them, could it be Willow and Alex are ready to take their relationship to the next level?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5