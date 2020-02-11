Home and Away spoilers: Ryder Jackson catches Jade Lennox stealing!

Ryder Jackson is not impressed when he catches Jade stealing money from Salt on Home and Away. But he gets a rude awakening when he confronts the thief...

Ryder Jackson (played by Lukas Radovich) has fallen like crazy for his Salt co-worker, Jade Lennox (Mia Morrissey) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But is Jade secretly up to no good and playing the lovestruck lad?

During their next shift together at Salt, Ryder catches bartender Jade pocketing money from the till.

Later, when restaurant boss Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) discovers the takings are $50 short, Jade keeps quiet.

Wondering what’s going on, Ryder decides to take the rap for the missing money and claims he had $50 in his pocket which he forgot to put in the till.

However, after shacking-up with Jade again at the Caravan Park, Ryder decides to confront her about the missing money.

But he’s in for a shock when she suddenly snaps and throws him out of the caravan!

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) hits the booze to drown his sorrows after his break-up with girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman).

Policeman pal Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) has already tried to get through to Dean.

But when the angry surfer dude starts neglecting his duties running the surf lessons down at the beach, his sister Mackenzie (Emily Weir) realises she needs to get involved.

Shocked by Dean’s downward spiral, especially after he clashes with boss Ben Astoni (Rohan Nichol) and quits his job at Ben’s Boards, Mackenzie knows she has to come up with a plan to get Dean back on the straight and narrow before things spin even more out of control.

Meanwhile, things are finally looking-up for the Morgan family when Justin (James Stewart) gets a call from the hospital saying his sister Tori (Penny McNamee) is stable enough to be transferred from the hospital in the city to Northern Districts.

Could being back in Summer Bay and closer to her family, including baby daughter Grace, encourage Tori to finally awake from her coma?

