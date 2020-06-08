Home and Away spoilers: Ryder Jackson meets his LONG-LOST dad!

Ryder Jackson is in for a BIG surprise when he comes face-to-face with a mystery stranger who turns out to be his long-lost dad on Home and Away!

Until now, we have never known much about Ryder Jackson’s (played by Lukas Radovich) dad on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

He was raised by his single mum, Quinn who allowed Ryder to move to Summer Bay to live with his granddad, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and aunt Roo (Georgie Parker).

However, that could all be about to change when a mystery stranger, Evan Slater (played by Cameron Daddo) arrives at Summer Bay House and introduces himself…

Meanwhile, Maggie Astoni (Kestie Morassi) wonders if her ultimatum may have just made things worse between her and husband, Ben (Rohan Nichol).

As Ben is discharged from hospital and returns home to the family farmhouse, he still doesn’t seem ready to forgive her for the one-night stand she had with his brother Marco, 22 years earlier!

Could a separation be on the cards for Maggie and Ben?

Elsewhere, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) has fallen out with his best buddy, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) after Colby’s drunken antics the night before.

Colby regrets his drunken kiss with Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost). But he’s also crushed that Dean is glad Colby is no longer dating his sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).

Can the two buddies get their friendship back on track?

