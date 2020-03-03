Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Ryder Jackson get punched by?

Ouch! Ryder tries to warn new boy in town Nikau not to fall for the charms of scheming Jade on Home and Away. But he gets punched for his troubles!

Ryder Jackson’s (played by Lukas Radovich) world has been turned upside down by scheming Jade Lennox (Mia Morrissey) on Home and Away (1:15pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

No thanks to Jade, Ryder still has the charges from the sex tape scandal hanging over him.

So when Ryder sees Jade lazing about on the beach, without a care in the world, he angrily storms over to confront his ex-lover.

However, once again Jade manages to turn the tables on Ryder and publicly accuses the lad of harassing her!

A new guy in town, Nikau (new castmember Kawakawa Fox-Red) runs over to Jade’s rescue, and Ryder is forced to skulk off before he lands himself in even more trouble.

However, later that day, after seeing Jade make a move on Nikau outside the Surf Club, Ryder tries to give the new guy a friendly warning that Jade is NOT to be trusted.

But things don’t quite go as planned, and Nikau loses his temper and punches Ryder!

Meanwhile, at Summer Bay House, things are a bit awkward between Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and Martha (Belinda Giblin), after Alf unexpectedly asked first wife Martha to marry him… again!

Alf and Martha’s daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) attempts to get to the bottom of whether there could be a new chance of love for the pair.

When Alf makes another heartfelt appeal, will Martha accept his marriage proposal?

