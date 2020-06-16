Home and Away spoilers: Ryder Jackson REJECTS his long-lost dad!

Get lost! It doesn't look like Ryder Jackson is at all interested in getting to know the stranger claiming to be his long-lost dad on Home and Away!

Ryder Jackson (played by Lukas Radovich) has come face-to-face with a stranger claiming to be his long-lost dad on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, rather than sticking around to hear what Evan Slater (Cameron Daddo) has to say, angry Ryder tells him to get lost!

But a phone call to Ryder’s mum, Quinn soon confirms that Evan is telling the truth.

With Ryder wanting nothing to do with the man who abandoned him as a child, his aunt Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) gets involved.

Evan tries to explain to Roo the reasons he didn’t stick around to see his son grow-up and why he wants to get to know Ryder now.

But it seems like it may be too little, too late unless Roo can work her magic on this disastrous family reunion.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is wracked with guilt after her drunken kiss with her late husband Robbo’s mate, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin).

Jasmine’s guilt sees her overcome by a panic attack.

After friend Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) finds Jasmine in distress at the gym, she encourages her to talk things out with Colby.

But Jasmine is in for a surprise when Colby makes an unexpected decision about their friendship…

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5