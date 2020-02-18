Home and Away spoilers: WHAT shocks Ryder Jackson and Roo Stewart?

In today's episode of Home and Away, Ryder and his aunt Roo are called down to the police station where a BIG shock awaits them! But WHAT?

Ryder Jackson (played by Lukas Radovich) has given his new girlfriend Jade (Mia Morrissey) an ultimatum on Home and Away.

Jade must come clean about the money she stole from restaurant Salt or Ryder will tell their boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).

Jade must come clean about the money she stole from restaurant Salt or Ryder will tell their boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).

However, when Jade refuses to tell the truth, Ryder fills Mackenzie in on Jade’s thieving.

Mackenzie doesn’t hesitate to call the police and have Jade arrested!

Unfortunately, this all sets off a SHOCK turn of events which sees Ryder and his aunt Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) summoned to the police station.

Ryder and Roo are shocked beyond belief at what policeman Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) reveals. It looks like Ryder is in some BIG trouble…

Meanwhile, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) and Mackenzie clash at the Surf Club, where Mackenzie continues to accuse the teenager of faking her illness to manipulate big brother, Colby.

Mackenzie is certain lying Bella will get caught out soon enough.

And when Robbo (Jake Ryan) later confronts Bella about her mystery “illness”, could it be the game is up?

But there are bigger problems than bratty Bella in store for Robbo, when he receives a mystery package containing some bloodied belongings…

