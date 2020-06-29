Home and Away spoilers: Will Ryder Jackson find out the truth…

Evan is still refusing to reveal his SHOCK secret to son Ryder Jackson on Home and Away. Will Roo take matters into her own hands and tell Ryder?

Ryder Jackson (played by Lukas Radovich) is excited to finally introduce his long-lost dad, Evan Slater (Cameron Daddo) to his grandad, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Alf is not happy about the way Evan abandoned his daughter, Quinn Jackson years ago and left her to raise Ryder alone.

But for Ryder’s sake, Alf agrees to play nice.

However, Ryder’s aunt, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is still frustrated with Evan’s talk of long-term plans when she knows he is dying…

Once again, Roo pushes Evan to tell Ryder the truth. But he refuses, he wants to get to know Ryder on his own terms.

Taking matters into her own hands, will Roo tell Ryder the terrible news about Evan?

Meanwhile, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) is annoyed his mechanic girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is so focused on work, she won’t agree to go on a roadtrip with him and enter a surf competition.

So Dean decides to approach Ziggy’s garage boss, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) to ask if she can have some time off for their adventure.

But how will independent woman, Ziggy react when she discovers Dean has gone directly to her boss and undermined her at work?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Maggie Astoni (Kestie Morassi) realises her husband, Ben (Rohan Nichol) has begun to move on after their marriage break-up.

Maggie now feels stuck and is forced to confront her fear of being on her own after the breakdown of a 20+ years relationship.

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5