Home and Away spoilers: Ryder Jackson is UNDER ARREST!

After trying to run away, Ryder Jackson (played by Lukas Radovich) finds himself hauled down to the police station by Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin)… and charged with uploading the sex video on Home and Away! (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ryder is horrified at the turn of events, knowing his bitter ex-girlfriend Jade (Mia Morrissey) has framed him for the crime.

Meanwhile, Jade turns on the tears and pleads with Salt manager Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) to get her job back at the restaurant.

Unsure of what’s happening with Ryder since his arrest, will Mackenzie fall for Jade’s lies and re-employ her?

Elsewhere, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) continues to twist the knife and remind Mackenzie how she has successfully wrecked the relationship between Mackenzie and Bella’s big brother, Colby.

Mackenzie is certain it is only a matter of time before Colby realises bratty teenager Bella is manipulating him with claims of being “sick”.

But that moment may come sooner than Bella’s expecting, when Colby accidentally overhears Bella baiting Mackenzie!

Has Bella finally been caught in her web of lies? Or can she talk her way out of trouble?

Meanwhile, down at the hospital Justin Morgan (James Stewart) fills in his sister Tori (Penny McNamee) on the SHOCK developments involving Robbo (Jake Ryan) and his wife Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost).

With Robbo and Jasmine’s lives in danger again, Tori immediately fears for her and Robbo’s baby daughter, Grace.

Determined to keep Grace out of harm’s way, Tori decides the time has come to discharge herself from hospital and take Grace home…

