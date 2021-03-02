Home and Away spoilers: SECRET surprise for Tori Morgan and Christian Green

Tori Morgan and Christian Green didn't get a great reaction to their engagement news on Home and Away. But little do they know a surprise is being planned!

Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) and Christian Green (Ditch Davey) didn't exactly get the reaction they were hoping for when the two doctors announced their engagement on Home and Away.

Tori's brother, Justin (James Stewart) thought it was far too soon for the medics to be thinking about marriage.

Tori’s brother, Justin (James Stewart) thought it was far too soon for the medics to be thinking about marriage.

They haven’t been dating for that long!

However, Justin has now seen the error of his ways.

He wants to make it up to the couple by throwing Tori and Christian a surprise engagement party!

So it’s all-systems go, as Justin, his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and their friends try and secretly arrange everything.

However, when Justin tries to sneak past the happy couple down at the beach, Tori starts to become suspicious about his shifty behaviour.

Is Tori about to guess what’s going on?

Meanwhile, it’s the morning after the night before for Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) and Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold).

Lewis tracks Jasmine down outside the gym and wonders why she cut-short their “moment” and ran off!

WHY is Jasmine suddenly trying to avoid Lewis?

Elsewhere, things are going nicely between John Palmer (Shane Withngton) and Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter).

But when John takes Susie to the Diner, his estranged wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) can’t help but keep a close eye on the pair.

Is Marilyn secretly jealous of John and Susie?

