Home and Away spoilers: SHOCK ATTACK at the Diner!

There's a late-night fright in store for Leah Patterson on Home and Away when she encounters a MYSTERY hooded intruder at the Diner...

Just when Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) has finally put her kidnap ordeal behind her, there’s more terror in store on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Leah returns to the Diner after hours having forgotten something.

However, she interrupts a MYSTERY hooded figure robbing the place!

As the intruder rushes to escape, a shocked Leah is pushed to the ground…

WHO is the intruder? And will Leah be OK?

Meanwhile, it’s the day of Evan Slater’s (Cameron Daddo) LIVE gig at Salt.

Will it be alright on the night for the sake of Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich), who is emotional at the thought of seeing his terminally-ill musician dad possibly play for the last time?

With preparations underway, Ryder’s aunt, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is alarmed when she finds Evan having a coughing fit at the Caravan Park.

Will Evan be well enough to perform at the gig and make Ryder proud?

Elsewhere, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is still in an angry mood after being dumped by girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) and quitting his job at the Bait Shop.

So when the teenager walks into Salt and sees his waitress mum, Gemma (Bree Peters) looking a bit over-friendly with Ben Astoni (Rohan Nichol), he SNAPS!

Even though Gemma and Ben have agreed to remain just good friends, Nikau makes a huge scene and confronts them about the night they spent together in Ben’s motel room… just as Ben’s estranged wife, Maggie (Kestie Morassi) walks into the restaurant…

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5