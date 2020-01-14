Home and Away spoilers: SHOCK collapse for Bella Nixon…

How far will Bella Nixon go to keep Colby and Mackenzie apart on Home and Away? When Bella suddenly collapses, could she really be sick?

Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) has made it very clear that she doesn’t approve of her brother Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) dating Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) again on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, Colby has told the stroppy teenager to get on board with his decision and stop playing-up.

But Bella doesn’t seem to have got the message. When she finds out Colby and Mackenzie are planning a romantic weekend away together, she’s furious.

However, after angrily confronting the pair, Bella suddenly COLLAPSES…

But while Colby fears for his sister and wants to get her to hospital, Mackenzie is not convinced. After all, this isn’t the first time Bella has claimed she is sick to spoil things between Colby and Mackenzie.

But is something seriously wrong this time?

Meanwhile, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) have put their beach bust-up behind them, now that they think flirty backpacker Jade (Mia Morrissey) is leaving town.

But little do they know, Jade has just landed a job working at restaurant Salt! How will Ziggy react when she finds out potential love rival Jade is sticking around in the Bay?

Elsewhere, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and wife/ladyfriend Martha (Belinda Giblin) return home after their road trip with some exciting news. But what?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5