Home and Away spoilers: SHOCK discovery about missing Leah Patterson

With Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) still missing, her worried friends Maggie Astoni (Kestie Morassi) and Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) have decided to start their own investigation into her disappearance on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But the women are in for a SHOCK when they discover Leah’s website, which she previously shutdown, is now up and running again with new updates!

However, if missing Leah didn’t update the website then WHO did? The mystery deepens…

Meanwhile, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) is determined to get his stubborn teenage sister Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) to attend her first counselling session with Patricia Hendersen (Sharni McDermott).

Bella admits she’s scared of revealing too much in a counselling session. What if she spills the beans about the death of her nasty dad, Ross and accidentally implicates Colby in Ross’s murder?

Will Colby have second thoughts about the counselling sessions?

Elsewhere, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) has decided to move out of the Pier apartment, where there are too many memories of her late husband, Robbo.

Luckily, friend Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is on hand to offer Jasmine the chance to move back into the Beach House. Just like old times!

And Jasmine isn’t the only one on the move, as newlyweds Alf (Ray Meagher) and Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) decide to head off on their honeymoon and leave the Bay on another roadtrip.

