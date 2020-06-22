Home and Away spoilers: There’s a SHOCK for Marilyn Chambers!

Things seem to be going rather nicely between Marilyn Chambers and John at the moment on Home and Away. But then something TERRIBLE happens...

Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) and her husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington) seem to be taking baby steps towards repairing their troubled marriage on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But those happy times could be short-lived…

As Marilyn and John enjoy catching-up at the Parata family’s housewarming party, John suddenly starts slurring his words and feeling dizzy.

To Marilyn’s horror, John suddenly collapses to the ground!

Soon after, an ambulance is called. What’s happened to John? Will he survive?

Meanwhile, bickering brothers, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) finally appear to have called a truce, to the relief of their sister-in-law, Gemma (Bree Peters).

The family decide to throw a garden party to celebrate their move to Summer Bay.

However, it’s not long before there’s tension between Ari and Tane again, after Ari notices Tane flirting with his on/off lover, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).

Mackenzie has already rejected Tane’s advances.

But Ari is not convinced and gives Tane a very clear warning that Mackenzie is off limits!

Also, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) notices a friendship brewing between his mum Gemma and newly single, Ben Astoni (Rohan Nichol).

WHY does Nikau take a disliking to Ben?

Elsewhere, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) tries to make amends with Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) after their recent falling out over baby Grace.

Tori makes it clear she still wants Tori to be a part of her daughter, Grace’s life.

However, how will Tori’s protective brother, Justin (James Stewart) react when he finds out Tori has left Grace in Jasmine’s care again?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5