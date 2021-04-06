Home and Away spoilers: There’s SHOCK news for Alf Stewart!

Things go from bad to worse for Alf Stewart on Home and Away when he discovers his troubled wife Martha has gone missing from hospital...

Alf Stewart (played by Ray Meagher) and his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker) are still shocked over what happened with Martha (Belinda Giblin) on Home and Away.

On today’s episode of the Aussie soap (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings), Alf discovers his wife still doesn’t want him to visit her in hospital.

Roo reveals Martha still believes she was having conversations with her actual son, Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald), and not hallucinating.

Alf just wants Martha to get better so that she can come home.

However, things go from bad to worse when Alf gets a call from the hospital.

Martha has gone missing…

Meanwhile, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) have been brought closer together after their kidnap ordeal.

Chloe is grateful to Ryder for the way he looked after her when they were held captive by Paul and his gang.

Ryder is in for a surprise when Chloe KISSES him!

Could this be the start of a romance for Ryder and Chloe?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) wonders what’s going on between him and Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic).

The two ex-es shared a charged moment the night before.

And now their young son Jai (River Jarvis) wonders if his parents are getting back together!

Is there a chance Dean and Amber will reunite for the sake of their son?

ALSO, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) turns to his on/off girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) for emotional support.

Tane blames himself for the hit-and-run that landed his brother, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) in hospital.

But the couple’s relationship is still in a weird place after Ziggy’s angry outburst about Tane’s bad boy ways.

However, in Tane’s time of need, will the pair kiss and make-up?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR