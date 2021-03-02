Home and Away spoilers: SHOCK news for Bella Nixon and Dean Thompson!

Dean Thompson tries to help Bella Nixon move on with her life on Home and Away. But then they read some SHOCK news about Colby Thorne...

Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) is devastated that her big brother, Colby Thorne doesn't want her to visit him in prison again on Home and Away.

Ex-policeman Colby is serving a prison sentence for shooting dead Bella’s nasty dad, Ross.

Colby’s best buddy, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) knows he needs to step-up and help Bella move on with her life.

But the friends are thrown when they stumble upon a SHOCK headline in the local newspaper.

Colby has been charged with another murder!

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) introduces his step-cousin, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) around, since she has decided to stay for a while and reconnect with Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams).

Chloe competes against barman, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) in a cocktail-making competition at Salt.

Chloe’s skills behind-the-bar impress restaurant boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and Mac offers Chloe a job!

But how will Chloe’s mum Mia (Anna Samson) react when she discovers her daughter is looking to stick around in town?

Meanwhile, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is still suspicious of her half-brother, Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald).

Roo is rather spooked after Kieran warned her to stop meddling in his business.

But Roo’s suspicions are confirmed when she finds a stash of empty booze bottles under Kieran’s caravan!

Roo’s dad, Alf (Ray Meagher) is furious when he finds out about Kieran’s aggressive behaviour towards Roo. He storms off to confront him…

