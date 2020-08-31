Home and Away spoilers: SHOCK news for Colby Thorne and Bella Nixon

The past comes back to haunt Colby and his sister Bella on Home and Away when they hear some SHOCK news from the police...

Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) and best buddy, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) thought they’d covered their tracks when they buried the dead body of nasty Ross Nixon out in the bush last year on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But little do they know, the police have now discovered Ross’s dead body…

While enjoying a night out with his mates at restaurant Salt, policeman Colby gets a phonecall from Sergeant Cooper (John Atkinson) asking Colby and his teenage sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) to come to the police station.

Down at the station, Colby and Bella receive some SHOCK news that leaves them shaken…

Meanwhile, there’s better news for Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) in today’s episode of the Aussie soap.

The garage mechanic receives her divorce certificate in the post. Which means she is officially a free woman!

Ziggy is in the mood to celebrate and suggests she and boyfriend, Dean leave the Bay for a while and go on a roadtrip. Will Dean agree?

Elsewhere, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) has moved into Summer Bay House after the breakdown of her marriage to John Palmer (Shane Withington).

But it seems she is in no hurry to unpack her bags.

Infact, Marilyn is already on the lookout for somewhere else to live!

Can friend, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) talk some sense into Maz?

ALSO, things remain frosty between Amber Simmons (Madeleine Jevic) and Colby over the events that happened in Mangrove River years ago.

After John offers Colby some advice about mending the wounds of the past, is there a chance Amber and Colby could finally make peace?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5