Home and Away spoilers: There is SHOCK news for Justin Morgan…

Justin is left devastated on Home and Away when terrible news reaches him about his sister Tori. Will Tori ever wake from her coma?

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) and the rest of his family are still anxiously awaiting news about their sister Tori, who fell into a coma after giving birth to baby daughter, Grace, a few weeks ago on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Unfortunately, when Justin receives an update from Tori’s doctor, the news is devastating…

As garage boss Justin throws himself into work as a distraction from the terrible situation, his worried girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) finds him at the garage, where an emotional Justin breaks down in her arms…

Meanwhile, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is still reeling after her husband Robbo’s (Jake Ryan) angry outburst after she took baby Grace for a walk without telling him.

Robbo is still haunted by memories of what happened to his other children. And when the news reaches him of Tori’s critical state in hospital, it’s clear it’s going to take him a while to let down his guard and trust other people to help him look after his new daughter.

Can Jasmine find a way to convince Robbo that she only has his and Grace’s best interests at heart?

Elsewhere, plans are underway for a party at Summer Bay House to welcome Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) who has agreed to move in with Alf (Ray Meagher).

However, could it be that Martha has changed her mind? Alf receives a worrying phonecall from Martha… and the news is NOT good!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5