Home and Away spoilers: SHOCK news for Ryder Jackson…

Roo returns to Summer Bay on Home and Away. But her return means there's some terrible news for Ryder about his terminally-ill dad, Evan...

Ryder Jackson (played by Lukas Radovich) has been trying to put a brave face on since his terminally-ill dad, Evan Slater left Summer Bay to go into palliative care on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ryder’s aunt, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) went with Evan on the roadtrip.

So when Roo returns home to Summer Bay, Ryder dreads the worst.

Does Roo have the news he has been afraid to hear?

Meanwhile, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) has been staying with her in-laws, Wendy (Amanda Muggleton) and Ian Shaw (Frankie J Holden) on their farm since fleeing Summer Bay.

Jasmine continues to ignore phonecalls from her worried friend and landlady, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) back in the Bay.

But when Jasmine casually wonders if she might stay at the farm permanently and fails to mention anything to do with baby stepdaughter, Grace, Wendy and Ian start to wonder what is really going on.

Will Jasmine come clean about the REAL reason she has left Summer Bay?

Back in the Bay, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) is starting to feel guilty over the events that led to Jasmine leaving town and her obssessive behaviour over baby Grace.

But will Tori get any sympathy from her brother Justin (James Stewart) when she starts to wonder if Jasmine deserves another chance?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5