Home and Away spoilers: What shock SECRET does Ziggy Astoni reveal?

Ziggy Astoni is worried her ex-boyfriend Dean is going to turn himself into the police on Home and Away. Is it time to tell Dean's sister, Mackenzie the truth?

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) is still worried that her ex-boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) is going to CONFESS to the police that he helped Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) cover-up the murder of Ross Nixon on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

But one person who still doesn’t know the truth is Dean’s sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).

However, Mackenzie is in for a SHOCK when a heated discussion leads to her housemate, Ziggy accidentally revealing the truth about Dean’s involvement in the murder of Ross…

Meanwhile, the Parata family are on high alert after a mystery car tried to run down Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) near the Surf Club.

Nikau and his uncles, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Tane (Ethan Browne) realise that Paul (Jack Finsterer), Leon (Will McNeill) and the gang haven’t finished menacing them yet.

And when a brick is thrown through the front window of the house, angry Ari and Tane decide to confront Paul…

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, John Palmer (Shane Withington) decides to try his luck with a dating app.

With some help from Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich), John launches his online profile.

But will he be a hit… or miss with the ladies?

ALSO, things take a terrible turn for Justin Morgan (James Stewart) at the hospital.

He learns he must have immediate surgery or else his back tumour will continue to grow and cause irreparable damage…

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR