Home and Away spoilers: Summer Bay in 2020…SNEAK PEAK!

Just before Home and Away returns on Monday 6th January, My5 have an EXCLUSIVE sneak preview of what's to come in Summer Bay in 2020!

Christmas In Summer Bay is not quite over yet! As the New Year and a new decade dawns, presenter Jason Smith is back with a final festive special teasing what’s in store on Home and Away in 2020!

In this UK EXCLUSIVE episode showing on My5 (see our TV Guide for full listings), Jason reminds UK viewers where we left off before Christmas (Tori Morgan went into labour at the Safe House, Robbo had a showdown with the Bad Guys!) and teases some of the biggest, sexiest, sun-soaked moments coming-up in 2020, as Home and Away enters its 32nd year on air!

From Alf Stewart’s blossoming romance with his first wife Martha to Leah Patterson’s SHOCK disappearance.

Ziggy Astoni and Dean Thompson’s relationship is challenged, while love may finally blossom for Willow Harris and Dr Alex Neilson.

Plus, there’s a brand new family moving to Summer Bay!

And that’s not all.

As these SNEAK PEAK photos and trailer reveal, lives will be on the line when a group of gunmen storm the hospital and take several Summer Bay favourites hostage!

WHO are the gunmen? WHAT do they want? And will everyone make it out alive?

Home and Away returns on Monday 6th January at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5