Home and Away spoilers: Will Tane Parata get BUSTED by Justin Morgan?

When boss Justin visits the garage, will new employee Tane Parata get caught with his van full of stolen goods on Home and Away?

Tane Parata’s (played by Ethan Browne) new job at the garage is on the line after being caught by Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) with a van full of stolen goods on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ziggy is shocked that Tane has betrayed her trust after she covinced garage boss, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) to hire him.

Not wanting to stress out Justin, who is taking a break from work because of his medical issues, Ziggy orders Tane to move the van.

But where will Tane drive the van to? And will he manage to talk his way out of trouble when Justin unexpectedly turns up to see how things are going at the garage…

Meanwhile, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) seizes her chance to find out more about hospital colleague, Christian Green (Ditch Davey) during their date at restaurant, Salt.

But does Tori ask too many questions about Christian’s history?

After spending a pleasant evening together, there is no goodnight kiss at the door.

The next morning, Christian is giving off some very hot and cold vibes.

Has Tori scared off Christian only to find herself back in the friendzone?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) tries to help boyfriend, Justin as he tries to decide between further surgery or a round of radiotherapy for the tumour that has returned.

WHAT will Justin’s decision be?

