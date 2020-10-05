Home and Away spoilers: Will Tane Parata get involved in a DODGY deal?

Tane Parata's past returns to haunt him when he is approached to get involved in some illegal dealings on Home and Away. Will he be tempted?

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) has been trying to live life on the straight and narrow since moving to Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, just when it looks like Tane has got his life on track, an unexpected and unwanted visitor from his past turns up in the Bay, offering Tane the chance to make a stack of cash by getting involved in some dodgy dealings!

Currently stressed-out by the awkward living arrangements involving him, his older brother, Ari (Rob Kipa Williams) and Ari’s girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), will Tane be tempted to fall back into his old, illegal ways?

Meanwhile, things get a bit weird for Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) as his long-lost uncle, Owen Slater (Cameron Daddo) turns to him for advice about dating Ryder’s aunt, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker).

It’s all a bit weird for Roo too. She has agreed to go on a real date with Owen.

But Roo still remains confused about her feelings for Owen, who is the lookie-likie twin brother of terminally-ill, Evan Slater who Roo recently watched die.

Will the strangeness of the situation sabotage Roo and Owen’s romance before it has even got started?

Elsewhere, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) starts to reconsider having the surgery on his injured back, after his heart-to-heart with worried daughter, Ava Gilbert (Alice Roberts).

Justin’s doctor sister, Tori (Penny McNamee) couldn’t be happier he has had a change of heart and decided to go through with the operation which could save his life.

She vows to find a top neurosurgeon for Justin, so he will feel like he is in safe hands.

But it is Tori who is in for a surprise when the rather unorthodox, Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey) swoops into town!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5