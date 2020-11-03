Home and Away spoilers: Is Tane Parata DODGY DEALING again?

Tane Parata has only been working at the garage for five minutes on Home and Away. But it looks like he's already up to no good...

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) arrives for his day working at the local garage on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But the new employee is disappointed to discover, that because he isn’t officially qualified as a mechanic, he won’t be allowed to work on any of the cars for the moment.

Instead, Tane will be helping Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) out with admin and cleaning work!

After his blow-up with brother, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and teenage nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), Tane is feeling down-in-the-dumps over how his life in the Bay has come to this: doing an honest day’s work to earn a living.

But little does Ziggy know that Tane still has designs on his former life.

Left in charge with the keys to the business, later that night Tane returns to the garage with a van full of stolen goods…

Meanwhile, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) tries to play matchmaker when she discovers Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) and her boyfriend, Nikau have broken-up.

But Bella doesn’t seem keen to discuss the real reason behind their bust-up.

Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) doesn’t have much luck getting his buddy, Nikau to open-up either.

So Jasmine and Ryder launch a secret plan to reunite Bella and Nikau… whether they like it or not!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:0opm on Channel 5