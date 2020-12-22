Home and Away spoilers: Tane Parata is rushed to hospital!

Uh-oh. Things are not looking good for Tane Parata when he returns from his trip to the city bashed and bruised and collapses on Home and Away...

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) was last seen heading off to the city to sort out that business with the stolen goods on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

But it seems he ran into BIG trouble on his trip…

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) gets a SHOCK when she returns home to the farmhouse and finds Tane collapsed on the floor!

Tane is rushed to hospital with a torn liver and head injuries…

WHAT happened to him in the city?

As Tane’s brother, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and girlfriend, Mac keep an anxious vigil beside Tane’s hospital bed, they can only wonder if Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and Willow Harris’s (Sarah Roberts) sudden trip away from the Bay is somehow connected?

Meanwhile, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) and Taylor Rosetta (Annabelle Stephenson) meet-up again in secret.

But this time, the love cheats are unaware that Taylor’s police detective husband, Angelo (Luke Jacobz) is secretly listening in on their entire conversation through the listening device hidden in the necklace he gave Taylor!

As Colby and Taylor make plans to spend the night at the motel again, will Angelo close in on their location and catch the pair in the act?

Elsewhere in the Bay, there’s tension between Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) and Christian Green (Ditch Davey).

Jasmine is not impressed by the way the charming doctor challenges new girlfriend, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) at work.

Plus, deep down there’s the threat of Christian getting close to Jasmine’s baby stepdaughter, Grace, which is just another harsh reminder that Jasmine’s late husband, Robbo is no longer in the picture.

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5