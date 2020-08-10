Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie Booth makes Tane Parata an offer!

Tane is back in the Bay with a stack of cash on Home and Away. But will he consider going on the straight and narrow when Mackenzie offers him a job?

Ari Parata (played by Rob Kipa Williams) angrily confronts girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) about paying the rent on the Parata house on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

He’s not a charity case!

But Ari is left feeling like an idiot when his younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) returns to town with a stack of cash and reveals he was the one who covered the rent!

But will the two brothers clash again when Ari wonders how Tane made his latest pay packet?

Meanwhile, Ari isn’t the only one hoping Tane will decide to go on the straight and narrow.

Aware of the family’s financial problems, Mackenzie offers Tane the chance to go legit by unexpectedly offering him a job at her restaurant, Salt!

But is Tane ready to give up the dodgy ducking and diving for a “proper” job?

Elsewhere, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) seeks the help of Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) to help find Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost), who appears to have fled the Bay.

But where has she gone?

Irene is not impressed when Justin Morgan (James Stewart) reveals his relief that Jasmine has gone. Now the Morgan family won’t have to put up with anymore of Jasmine’s unstable behaviour!

Uh-oh, is there about to be BIG fallout between Irene and Justin?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5