Home and Away spoilers: What is Tane Parata’s SECRET plan?

Ari is not happy when his younger brother Tane Parata returns to the Bay and becomes suspicious he is up to something on Home and Away. But WHAT?

Ari Parata (played by Rob Kipa-Williams) had hoped he’d seen the back of his younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So, Ari is not happy when he finds out from sister-in-law, Gemma (Bree Peters) that Tane is back in town.

While Ari’s teenage nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) couldn’t be happier to see his “fun uncle” Tane again, Ari is convinced Tane has not learned from his past mistakes and is up to something.

As Gemma tries to keep the peace between the brothers, she is in for a SUPRISE when Tane reveals what he has done to help the Parata family!

Meanwhile, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is reeling from her parents decision to separate.

Ziggy’s boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) tries to put her mind at ease over the break-up… and almost gets his head bitten off!

Having just blitzed her final exam to become a fully-fledged mechanic, isn’t there anything Ziggy can now do to fix Ben (Rohan Nichol) and Maggie’s (Kestie Morassi) marriage?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5