Home and Away spoilers: Taylor Rosetta confronts Colby Thorne over their affair…

Is Colby Thorne about to be caught in a BIG lie when his married lover Taylor demands to know the REAL reason he has been pursuing her on Home and Away...

As Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) makes plans to spend another night at the motel with his secret, married lover, Taylor Rosetta (Annabelle Stephenson), her husband, Angelo (Luke Jacobz) returns to town on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Police detective, Angelo is still pursuing leads in the Ross Nixon murder case. But he remains unaware that Colby is using his wife, Taylor to get insider information on Angelo’s investigation.

Caught between her growing feelings for Colby and remaining loyal to Angelo, Taylor decides to confront Colby about their affair.

How will he react when Taylor demands to know the REAL reason Colby has been pursuing her?

Meanwhile, things are a bit awkward between Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) and his ex, Amber Simmons (Madeleine Jevic), especially after she discovers Dean made a move on her just after breaking-up with girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman)!

Refusing to be Dean’s re-bound, Amber storms off leaving Dean worried she may not let him see their son, Jai (River Jarvis) as punishment…

Elsewhere at Northern Districts Hospital, it is a super-stressful time for doctor Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) after the complications that developed during her brother, Justin’s (James Stewart) back surgery.

After sharing an update with Justin’s worried girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), stressed-out Tori offloads onto Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey).

In the heat of the moment, Tori unexpectedly swoops in for a kiss with the handsome neurosurgeon!

