Home and Away spoilers: Time is running out for Colby Thorne…

Colby Thorne clashes with his ex-lover Taylor on Home and Away, while police detective Angelo continues to plot to bring down secret killer Colby...

Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) is under pressure as the witness list for his upcoming trial is released on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The disgraced copper may have been released on bail, but police detective Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz) is still determined to see Colby found guilty of the murder of his hated stepdad, Ross Nixon and sent to prison…

Colby is still trying to work out the identity of the mystery “Witness X” who has come forward to expose his killer crime.

WHO could it be?

Meanwhile, Taylor Rosetta (Annabelle Stephenson) is still at odds with her husband, Angelo, following her doomed affair with Colby.

Angelo has made it clear that if Taylor agrees to testify AGAINST Colby in court, there could still be a chance for them to save their marriage.

With everything falling apart around her, will Taylor agree to go against her ex-lover and help Angelo take down Colby?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, things are not looking good for Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Owen Slater (Cameron Daddo).

Owen is still not convinced that Roo isn’t in love with the memory of his late brother, Evan.

As Roo continues to struggle with her complicated feelings for Owen/Evan, it looks like Owen has finally had enough of her indecision…

Is this the end for Roo and Owen?

