Home and Away spoilers: Time is running out for Tane Parata…

Mackenzie is alarmed when a stranger gives her a theatening message to pass on to Tane Parata on Home and Away. Will he soon be a DEAD man?

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) and her boyfriend, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) have both been worried about Ari’s younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) since he got badly beaten-up during a trip to the city on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, Mackenzie and Ari still don’t know the REAL reason Tane got attacked and ended-up in hospital.

But things take a sinister turn when restaurant boss, Mackenzie gets a visit from a threatening stranger while she is closing Salt at the end of the night.

The stranger has a message for Mackenzie to pass on to Tane… his time is running out!

Meanwhile, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) is alarmed when her brother, Justin (James Stewart) is discharged from hospital after his collapse, and returns home.

Tori thinks it’s far too soon for Justin to be back on his feet. However, her doctor boyfriend, Christian Green (Ditch Davey) strongly disagrees.

It’s not long before Tori and Christian get into another argument.

Can their relationship survive their different medical opinions?

And there is still tension between Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his wife, Martha (Belinda Giblin) after their return home from their latest roadtrip.

Alf is annoyed that Martha is still refusing to sell her home in the small town of Merimbula.

Could it be that Martha is feeling trapped and doesn’t want to move to Summer Bay permanently?

