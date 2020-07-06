Home and Away spoilers: WHY is Tori Morgan angry with Jasmine Delaney?

Jasmine Delaney is left humiliated after angry Tori removes baby Grace from her care on Home and Away! WHAT has Jasmine done wrong?

It looked like Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) and Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) had FINALLY reached an understanding about Jasmine’s involvement with her baby stepdaughter, Grace on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, Tori remains unaware that Jasmine’s obsessive behaviour over Grace is still going on.

Jasmine has been secretly posing as a mum and using an online forum to seek advice on the right way to care for Grace.

Jasmine thinks she has found the answer to Grace’s teething problems.

However, when Tori discovers Grace chewing on a carrot stick provided by Jasmine, she’s immediately worried the baby could choke.

Furious, Tori snatches her baby back, leaving Jasmine feeling humiliated in front of everyone at the Diner!

Elsewhere, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is feeling stressed-out as he starts setting-up for his dad, Evan Slater’s (Cameron Daddo) gig at restaurant Salt.

Ryder wants everything to be perfect on the night, knowing it could be the last time he sees his terminally-ill musician dad perform…

Meanwhile, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) gets a surprise visit from girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).

Bella is back from therapy camp after the SHOCK incident where she had an emotional meltdown and self-harmed again.

But Nikau is in for an unpleasant suprise when Bella hands him one of the three mystery handwritten letters she’s been hiding in her bag…

Reeling from the contents of the letter, Nikau snaps and gets into an angry argument with boss, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) at the Bait Shop!

Is Nikau about to lose his girlfriend AND his job in the same day?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5