Home and Away spoilers: Tori Morgan gives birth… hooray!

Home and Away is back! And it's a race against time for Robbo who is determined to be by pregnant Tori Morgan's side when she gives birth...

We're going back to the Bay as Home and Away returns to our telly screens after a six-week break.

Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) has gone into labour at the Safe House, and it’s a race against time for action man Robbo (Jake Ryan) who is determined to be present for the birth of their baby who was concieved through IVF treatment last year.

Luckily, Robbo’s nurse wife Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is on hand to help Tori. And no sooner has Robbo arrived than Tori gives birth to their daughter who they quickly name Grace.

However, just when it looks like it’s gonna be a happy ending for everyone involved, Tori is suddenly struck by head pains and collapses…

Back in the Bay, teenager Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is in big trouble after disrupting the HSC exams, trying to stop bad lad Blake (Tom Wilson) from pulling a potentially dangerous prank on headmistress Maggie Astoni (Kestie Morassi).

But knowing what kind of trouble Blake will be in with his violent dad if he’s caught cheating, should Ryder confess ALL to Maggie about what Blake was really planning?

Will Ryder take the blame and possibly jeopardise his own exams?

