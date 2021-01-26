Home and Away spoilers: Tori Morgan and Christian Green clash again!

Tori Morgan panics when Justin suddenly decides to have the emergency surgery on Home and Away. Will she convince Christian NOT to operate?

Things are finally looking up fo Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) now that he has regained some movement in his feet on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Fed-up with his life being on hold, Justin decides he wants to go ahead and have the emergency surgery to remove the rest of the tumour on his spine.

Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey) reports the surgery can happen almost immediately.

However, the news sends Justin’s sister, Tori (Penny McNamee) into a spin.

The last time Justin was rushed in for emergency surgery, doctor Tori had to make a life or death decision right there in the operating theatre.

She’s not ready for that to happen again!

Tori pleads with boyfriend, Christian to delay the surgery. But will he change his mind?

Meanwhile, restaurant boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has secretly arranged to meet with gang leader, Paul (Jack Finsterer).

She plans to sell him her flash sportscar in exchange for settling the drugs debt that Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) owes the gang.

However, when Paul arrives on the scene with shady character, Leon (Will McNeill), will Mackenzie find herself in a whole LOT of trouble?

Elsewhere in the Bay, Tane tries to cheer-up Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), knowing how stressed-out she is trying to run the garage while boss, Justin is in the hospital.

Tane arrives at the farmhouse with some beers.

As the night goes on, there is a definite moment of chemistry between the pair!

Could it lead into the bedroom?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR