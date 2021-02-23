Home and Away spoilers: Tori Morgan clashes with Justin over engagement

Tori Morgan's happy bubble is burst when her brother Justin reacts badly to the news of her engagement on Home and Away. Are they heading for a fallout?

Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) and Christian Green (Ditch Davey) are OFFICIALLY engaged on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, on today’s episode of the Aussie soap, the loved-up medics get a mixed reaction when they reveal their BIG news to family and friends.

Tori’s brother, Justin (James Stewart) thinks it’s all happening too fast.

After all, Tori and Christian haven’t been dating for that long.

However, when Justin raises his concerns with Christian, and asks him to slow things down with Tori, the doctor basically tells Justin to mind his own business!

Is there anyone who thinks Tori and Christian’s engagement is a good idea?

Meanwhile, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) couldn’t be happier now that nurse, Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold) has been transferred from the prison to work at Northern District Hospital.

However, it seems Lewis has an ulterior motive in wanting to work at the hospital…

Jasmine is in for a surprise when she catches Lewis snooping through Christian’s patient records.

When Jasmine demands to know what’s going on, Lewis reveals a SHOCK secret from his past… involving Dr Christian Green!

Is Lewis now out for payback on Christian?

Elsewhere in the Bay, John Palmer (Shane Withington) gets all dressed-up for another date with Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter).

John wasn’t sure he’d get another chance with stylish estate agent, Susie, after he messed things up by inviting friend, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) to join them on their first dinner date!

But things could finally be looking-up for John now that Susie is in town.

Maybe he no longer needs that Silver Dreams dating app!

