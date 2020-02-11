Home and Away spoilers: Will Tori Morgan awake from the coma?

Tori Morgan is finally back in Summer Bay with her family and loved ones on Home and Away. But the question is, will she wake-up from her coma?

Despite the angry bust-up between Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) and Robbo (Jake Ryan) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings), everyone just wants what’s best for Justin’s sister Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee), who remains in a coma weeks after giving birth to baby daughter, Grace.

With Tori having been transferred from a hospital in the city back to Northern Districts in Summer Bay, everybody hopes that being close to her family and loved ones will be enough to help Tori wake from the coma.

But tensions remain between Justin and his doctor brother Mason (Orpheus Pledger), who warns Justin not to get his hopes up that Tori will awaken and make a full recovery.

However, just as Tori’s baby daughter Grace begins to cry beside her hospital bed, could a miracle be about to happen?

Meanwhile, the situation facing the Morgan family reminds Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) of the past, when he was left to raise daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) alone after the disappearance and “death” of his first wife, Martha (Belinda Giblin).

Is Alf fully over the pain of the past and able to give his relationship with Martha another go in the present?

Meanwhile, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) receives a mystery phone call.

There’s no caller ID on her phone. WHO is reaching out to Leah, and what do they want from her?

