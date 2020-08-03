Home and Away spoilers: WHY does Tori Morgan confront Jasmine Delaney?

Just as Tori Morgan was giving Jasmine another chance to spend time with baby Grace on Home and Away she discovers what Jasmine has been up to!

Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) has been on Tori Morgan’s (Penny McNamee) case since the accidental kidnapping of Tori’s baby daughter, Grace on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Grace’s stepmum, Jasmine has begun to secretly investigate her parental rights over Grace.

But Tori remains unaware of Jasmine’s efforts to undermine her and has no idea Jasmine has also been posing as Grace’s actual mum in an online forum.

However, in today’s episode of the Aussie soap, the penny starts to drop for Tori when she sees Jasmine’s marketing material for the new mum and daughter gym class and is surprised to see Jasmine posing as Grace’s mum in the imagery.

Tori’s brother, Justin (James Stewart) has already warned her about Jasmine’s possessive and manipulative behaviour when it comes to Grace.

How will Jasmine react when Tori confronts her over the photos?

Meanwhile, John Palmer (Shane Withington) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Chambers) continue to exchange some harsh home truths over the state of their loveless marriage.

But when John pushes Marilyn too far with his mean behaviour, she leaves him speechless when she finally admits she does not love him anymore…

What now for Marilyn and John?

Elsewhere, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is keeping a close eye on his grandson, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) as the lad tries to come to terms with the imminent passing of his terminally-ill dad, Evan Slater in palliative care.

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5