Home and Away spoilers: Will Tori Morgan take legal action against Jasmine?

After the angry showdown at the Surf Club, Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) has warned Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) to keep her distance from her and baby daughter, Grace. Or she’ll get the police involved on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But just when it looks like Jasmine has got the message about her obssessive behaviour towards stepdaughter, Grace she storms over to the Morgan house and demands to see the baby!

With policeman Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) now involved, he warns Jasmine that Morgan family are within their rights to press charges against her!

Will Tori heed her brother, Justin’s (James Stewart) advice and proceed with legal action against unstable Jasmine?

Elswhere in Summer Bay, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) and Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) are in a love bubble following their first kiss.

However, Bella’s big brother, Colby is still worried things are moving too fast, too soon between her and Nikau.

Remember what happened the last time the teenagers started getting intimate in the bedroom. Bella was triggered from past experiences and started self-harming again.

Is history about to repeat itself?

