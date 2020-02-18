Home and Away spoilers: Tori Morgan REJECTS her baby Grace!

Tori has FINALLY awoken from her coma on Home and Away. But everyone's happiness is short-lived when she fails to recognise her baby daughter, Grace...

Family and friends are overjoyed that Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) is finally awake from the coma she has been in since giving birth to her baby daughter Grace earlier this year on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, their happiness is short-lived when Tori doesn’t appear to recognise anyone and even rejects Grace when the baby’s dad Robbo (Jake Ryan) and his wife Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) come to visit.

What’s going on?

Tori’s brother Justin (James Stewart) starts to fear she has forgotten her own baby…

Meanwhile, hospital nurse Jasmine is obviously thrilled Tori is on the road to recovery.

But she can’t help feel some sadness too and confides in friend Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) that she’s worried she and Robbo will have to hand Grace over to the Morgan family now Tori is awake.

And just when she and Robbo were getting used to being a family with Grace.

ALSO, where is Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou)?

She hasn’t been seen since she left Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and John Palmer’s (Shane Withington) wedding anniversary celebrations.

Could Leah’s disappearance have anything to do with that mystery phonecall she received?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5