Home and Away spoilers: Will Tori Morgan survive?

The Morgan family is in crisis after Tori slips into a coma after her SHOCK collapse on Home and Away. Will the new mum survive?

Just as the Morgan family are celebrating the happy news Tori (played by Penny McNamee) has given birth to a baby girl, Grace, things have taken a terrible turn on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Word soon reaches them that Tori has collapsed at the Safe House and is being rushed to hospital…

While Robbo (Jake Ryan) is left holding the baby, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his brother Mason Morgan (Orpheus Pledger) arrive at the hospital to the terrible news Tori has suffered a stroke and potential brain damage and has now slipped into a coma…

How could this happen? And what does this mean for the welfare of baby Grace?

Meanwhile, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) has been struggling with his conscience since disrupting the HSC exams at Summer Bay High.

After a chat with family friend John Palmer (Shane Withington), Ryder decides to report his cheating classmate Blake (Tom Wilson) for the prank he was going to pull on headmistress Maggie Astoni (Kestie Morassi).

But when Blake finds out what Ryder has done, he goes on the warpath and fears his violent dad may punish him again. Has Ryder made things a whole lot worse for Blake?

Elsewhere in the Bay, Ben Astoni (Rohan Nichol) is struggling to get back on track, as he starts to suffer side effects from the antidepressants.

Unable to see how the medication is helping his recovery, will Ben abandon the treatment?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5