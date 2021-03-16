Home and Away spoilers: TROUBLE for Tori Morgan and Christian Green

Christian Green is angry with fiancée Tori Morgan when he finds out she knew about Lewis's secret grudge on Home and Away...

Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) is caught in the clash between her fiancé, Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey) and nurse Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Tori cautions Lewis about his behaviour towards Christian.

However, it’s not long before tension reaches a point of no return between the two men…

Christian is left reeling when Lewis publicly blames the doctor for the death of his wife, Anna!

Lewis’s accusations are a total SHOCK for Christian.

He admits to Tori that he cannot remember being the surgeon involved in Anna’s case.

But Christian is in for another surprise, when he discovers Tori already knew that Lewis had a secret grudge against him.

Feeling betrayed that Tori didn’t tell him sooner, Christian storms off!

Could there be trouble in paradise between the newly engaged couple?

Meanwhile, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is recovering back at home after her unexpected tumble.

Marilyn is also still trying to process the news that her estranged husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is now living with Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter).

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) wants the lowdown on WHO Susie is.

Roo’s dad, Alf (Ray Meagher) reveals he is not a fan!

But it seems John is very much still under Susie’s spell.

If only John knew about scheming Susie’s true colours…

Elsewhere in the Bay, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) still can’t seem to get along.

Another squabble starts between the pair at Salt.

Then later, Ryder delights in making Chloe feel like a fool when she brings vegan Marilyn a tray of meat!

ALSO, the secret’s out when Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) finally break the news about their house hunting to Justin’s sister, Tori.

How will Tori react to the news that Justin is moving on?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR