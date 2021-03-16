Trending:

Home and Away spoilers: TROUBLE for Tori Morgan and Christian Green

Simon Timblick Simon Timblick

Christian Green is angry with fiancée Tori Morgan when he finds out she knew about Lewis's secret grudge on Home and Away...

Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) is caught in the clash between her fiancé, Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey) and nurse Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Tori cautions Lewis about his behaviour towards Christian.

However, it’s not long before tension reaches a point of no return between the two men…

Home and Away spoilers, Christian Green, Lewis Hayes

Lewis finally confronts Christian over the death of his wife on Home and Away…

Christian is left reeling when Lewis publicly blames the doctor for the death of his wife, Anna!

Lewis’s accusations are a total SHOCK for Christian.

He admits to Tori that he cannot remember being the surgeon involved in Anna’s case.

But Christian is in for another surprise, when he discovers Tori already knew that Lewis had a secret grudge against him.

Feeling betrayed that Tori didn’t tell him sooner, Christian storms off!

Could there be trouble in paradise between the newly engaged couple?

Home and Away spoilers, John Palmer, Susie McAllister

John remains unaware he is being manipulated by scheming Susie on Home and Away

Meanwhile, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is recovering back at home after her unexpected tumble.

Marilyn is also still trying to process the news that her estranged husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is now living with Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter).

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) wants the lowdown on WHO Susie is.

Roo’s dad, Alf (Ray Meagher) reveals he is not a fan!

But it seems John is very much still under Susie’s spell.

If only John knew about scheming Susie’s true colours…

Home and Away spoilers, Ryder Jackson, Chloe Anderson

Do Ryder and Chloe secretly like each other on Home and Away?

Elsewhere in the Bay, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) still can’t seem to get along.

Another squabble starts between the pair at Salt.

Then later, Ryder delights in making Chloe feel like a fool when she brings vegan Marilyn a tray of meat!

Home and Away spoilers, Leah Patterson, Justin Morgan

Justin and Leah reveal their BIG news to Tori on Home and Away

ALSO, the secret’s out when Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) finally break the news about their house hunting to Justin’s sister, Tori.

How will Tori react to the news that Justin is moving on?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

NAV BUG FIX