Home and Away spoilers: The truth about Owen is REVEALED!

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) thought she was seeing a ghost when she first saw Owen (Cameron Daddo) walking around Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Owen is the splitting image of Evan Slater, the late father of Roo’s nephew, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich).

Owen has decided to stick around in the Bay, convinced Roo and Ryder can help him find out more about his possible connection to Evan.

ALL is revealed when Owen receives some documents in the post: he is the twin brother of the late Evan. The pair were separated at birth and adopted by different families!

Can Ryder now help Owen fill in the missing blanks about Evan, the long-lost brother who he never got to meet?

Elsewhere in the Bay, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is left reeling when she discovers her brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) is the father of Amber Simmons’s (Madeleine Jevic) young son, Jai.

Mackenzie and Dean’s girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) are united in their dislike of Amber and the trouble she has brought to town.

As Dean continues to spend more time with Amber and Jai, Ziggy is feeling excluded.

How will Dean react when he discovers Ziggy is packing her bags and prepared to move back in to her parents’ old Farmhouse?

