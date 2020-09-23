Home and Away spoilers: WHAT is Mackenzie Booth’s dilemma?

Mackenzie is about to find herself homeless on Home and Away! But will she accept an offer from boyfriend, Ari to move into the Parata house?

After their trip into the mountains together, Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir), her boyfriend, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa Williams) and his brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) seem to have put any awkward feelings behind them on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So when Mackenzie learns she has 24 hours to move out of her apartment, Ari suggests she moves into the Parata house.

With nowhere else to go, Mackenzie would be silly to say no.

But then again, there’s the question of that lingering tension between Mackenzie and Tane that just won’t seem to go away.

Will the “love triangle” be reignited if Mackenzie moves in with Ari and Tane?

Meanwhile, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is trying to process everything after confessing her feelings about the late Evan Slater.

Family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) tries to cheer-up Roo with a pamper day for the two of them.

Will Marilyn’s plan work? Or is Roo truly lost in her grief over Evan?

Elsewhere, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) is devastated at the thought of watching her brother, Justin’s (James Stewart) health deteriorate before her eyes.

Justin is still avoiding the subject of having surgery for his serious back pain.

Justin makes it clear his decision on the matter is FINAL.

But will Tori accept it? Or does she have a suprise plan up her sleeve to convince Justin to change his mind?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5