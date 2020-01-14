Home and Away spoilers: What’s wrong with Bella Nixon?

Mackenzie is left feeling guilty on Home and Away when Bella is rushed to hospital and it seems there's something seriously wrong...

Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) has so far done all she can to try and sabotage the relationship between her big brother Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) and restaurant manager Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mackenzie remains convinced Bella is faking her latest bout of sickness. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time she’s played-up to get Colby’s attention.

However, this time it seems the situation is serious…

Dr Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura) is concerned after checking Bella’s medical records and breaks the news to Colby and Mackenzie there is something wrong with Bella…

Meanwhile, it looks like it’s going to be all-change at Summer Bay House with the news that Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) has asked Martha to move in with him permanently… and she has accepted.

However, the news prompts Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) to decide it’s time to spread her wings and move out of the house. But is it too soon to raise the question of moving in with boyfrend Justin Morgan (James Stewart)?

Elsewhere, with his Board Shop back up and running at the Surf Club, Ben Astoni (Rohan Nichol) knows its time to finally give his marriage to Maggie (Kestie Morassi) some tender loving care.

Are Ben and Maggie destined to passionately reconnect?

