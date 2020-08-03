Home and Away spoilers: WHO attacks policeman Colby Thorne?

Colby Thorne has made an enemy of the Parata family lately on Home and Away. But it's not one of them who leaves him with blood on his face. So, WHO?

After the incident with the photos for the mum and baby gym class, Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) decides to report Jasmine Delaney’s (Sam Frost) actions to policeman, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, when Colby questions Jasmine about the photos, in which Jasmine poses as the mum of Tori’s baby daughter, Grace, she starts to get angry.

Colby asks Jasmine to remove the photos from her marketing campaign for the gym.

But as baby Grace’s stepmum, Jasmine doesn’t think she has done anything wrong.

It all leads to a SHOCK showdown at the Surf Club, in which Colby is physically attacked by out-of-control Jasmine!

Shocked by Jasmine’s behaviour, plus the discovery Jasmine has also been posing as Grace’s actual mum in an online forum, Tori warns Jasmine to back-off or she will involve the police…

Elsewhere in the Bay, it looks like John Palmer (Shane Withington) and Marilyn Chambers’s (Emily Symons) marriage is literally on the rocks, after Marilyn’s SHOCK confession she no longer loves John.

However, with John still in need of homecare following his stroke, can Marilyn bring herself to completely walk away?

Or could there be another solution to the problem?

Meanwhile, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) seeks comfort with Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller), now that it looks like his uncle Tane (Ethan Browne) has skipped town.

What will Bella’s big brother, Colby have to say when he discovers the teenager has disobeyed his wishes and is hanging out with troubled Nikau again?

