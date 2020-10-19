Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Bella Nixon catch on camera?

After Colby claims his affair with Taylor is over, Bella Nixon decides to do some detective work and is NOT impressed by what she finds out on Home and Away!

Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) is worried that her big brother Colby Thorne’s (Tim Franklin) affair with his boss, Angelo Rosetta’s (Luke Jacobz) wife, Taylor (Annabelle Stephenson) is going to land him in BIG trouble on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, Bella is in for a suprise when policeman Colby claims his affair with Taylor is OVER!

But before Bella can totally rest easy, she accidentally stumbles upon Colby and Taylor having a secret, passionate smooch… and makes sure she catches ’em on camera!

Meanwhile, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) returns to the Bay after taking her heartbroken buddy, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) away for some time out after his break-up with girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman).

But Willow is NOT impressed when Colby doesn’t seem that bothered about Dean and Ziggy’s break-up. In fact, Colby is more worried to discover Dean confessed ALL to Ziggy about the details surrounding the murder of Colby’s hated stepdad, Ross Nixon.

WHAT will Colby do to make sure Ziggy doesn’t blab about the crime to the police?

Elsewhere, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa Williams) is still trying to work out why his girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has had a sudden change of heart about them permanently living together.

But when angry Ari suspects his younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) may have had something to do with Mac’s decision to move out and in with Ziggy, will Tane be forced to come clean about the unresolved feelings between him and Mac?

